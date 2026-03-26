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Legal Battle Over Funding Maduro's Defense: U.S. Court Dilemma

A U.S. judge is deliberating on allowing Venezuela to fund Nicolás Maduro's legal defense, potentially violating his constitutional rights, amid narcoterrorism charges. Prosecutors argue sanctions are based on national security. Maduro and wife Cilia Flores face challenges accessing public funds for legal counsel, questioning the implications for constitutional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:31 IST
Legal Battle Over Funding Maduro's Defense: U.S. Court Dilemma
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A U.S. judge deliberated the constitutionality of blocking Venezuela from funding Nicolás Maduro's legal defense, citing potential rights violations amid narcoterrorism charges. Despite skepticism, Judge Hellerstein highlighted the constitutional right to counsel in the face of U.S. sanctions preventing the use of Venezuelan public funds.

Captured by U.S. special forces in Caracas and brought to New York, Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, contest the charges, arguing their inability to access public funds undermines their legal representation rights. Prosecutors maintain that sanctions are vital for national security, echoing sentiments from the Trump administration's stance against Maduro's government.

Faced with financial constraints, defense attorney Pollack announced potential withdrawal if funding issues persist, as past U.S. sanctions remain a barrier. The legal debate may challenge existing policies, with questions about the judiciary's ability to influence sanctions policy, emphasizing the intricacy of maintaining constitutional rights amidst geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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