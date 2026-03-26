Ukraine is intensifying pressure on Russia by targeting its energy infrastructure with long-range strikes. This move comes after a temporary easing of international oil sanctions on Moscow, partly due to impacts from the conflict in the Middle East, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed.

European allies criticize Washington's waiver that allows buying of stranded Russian oil, warning it reduces global pressure on Russia. In light of recent Ukrainian attacks, Zelenskiy highlighted Ukraine's proactive sanctions through long-range capabilities, asserting the need to maintain pressure on Moscow.

These strikes have notably disrupted Russian oil exports, halting around 40% of Russia's oil export capacity. Russian ports, including Ust-Luga and Primorsk, faced suspensions due to infrastructure damage from Ukrainian drone strikes, marking the most critical disruption in Russia's modern oil export history.

(With inputs from agencies.)