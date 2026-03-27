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Protest Power: Youth-Led Movements Reshaping South Asia

Amid global conflict and economic strains, an international conference in Singapore discussed youth-led protests across South Asia. These movements, often catalyzed by frustration with political elites, highlight generational shifts and challenges to governance structures. They also underscore the power of collective dissent and the demographic force of connected youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 27-03-2026 08:43 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 08:43 IST
Protest Power: Youth-Led Movements Reshaping South Asia
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Global conflicts and economic disturbances are catalyzing youth-led protests across South Asia, as highlighted in an international conference in Singapore. Experts expressed concern over potential new protest waves amid disrupted trade routes and economic shocks.

Convened by the Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS), the conference explored how these protests bring peripheral issues to the forefront of public discourse, often following a trajectory from hopeful mobilization to disillusionment. Although some skepticism remains regarding the impact of these movements on governance, others see them as redefining citizen roles and pushing necessary reforms.

ISAS Director Iqbal Singh Sevea emphasized the role of the region's youth in these movements, driven by frustrations over limited political participation and economic opportunities. As digital connectivity continues to grow, these collective dissent moments are seen as highlighting the power of a connected generation demanding accountability from ruling elites.

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