Gang Rivalry Sparks Arrests in Delhi Encounter

In a dramatic encounter in outer Delhi's Rohini area, police apprehended two men wanted in connection with a murder case. The suspects, linked to a gang rivalry that led to the death of Ravi Bhardwaj in March, were shot in the leg during the operation.

The clash unfolded in Rohini Sector 28, with both suspects now in custody. The murder, which occurred at Bhardwaj's residence in Harevelli village, also left three others, including the victim's father, injured by gunfire. Authorities suggest the violence stemmed from gang tensions.

In a related development, a 20-year-old alleged main shooter, Akash, was captured in Bihar's Begusarai. Known as a key figure in the Tillu Tajpuriya gang, Akash's arrest underscores the persistent issue of gang rivalry in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)