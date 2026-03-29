Arrest in Derby Car Incident Leaves Seven Injured
A man has been arrested after a car hit pedestrians in Derby, injuring seven. Police remain open to motives as the suspect, in his 30s and from India, faces charges including attempted murder. The investigation continues, with no perceived ongoing risk to the public noted by officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:09 IST
A man has been taken into custody after seven people were injured when a car struck pedestrians in Derby on Saturday night. The local police, who are still determining the motive, made the arrest shortly after the incident.
The incident, which happened around 2130 GMT, resulted in serious but not life-threatening injuries to all seven individuals. They received immediate on-scene treatment before being transported to the hospital.
The suspect, a man in his 30s originally from India, faces multiple charges including attempted murder and dangerous driving. Meanwhile, police assure the public that there is no ongoing threat, as investigations proceed.