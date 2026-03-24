Tragedy in Colombia: Air Force Plane Crash Sparks Call for Military Reform

A devastating plane crash in Colombia's southern Amazon region has left at least 34 dead and 70 injured, as a Colombian Air Force Hercules C-130 plunged shortly after takeoff. The plane was carrying 125 people, and 21 are still missing.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the plane clip a tree after an impact near the runway, leading to a destructive explosion. Local residents were first on the scene, rushing survivors to safety on motorcycles as the rescue operation battled difficult terrain.

President Gustavo Petro has condemned the bureaucratic delays hindering military modernization efforts, warning that young lives are at risk. Meanwhile, candidates in Colombia's upcoming presidential election have called for an investigation. Lockheed Martin, the plane's manufacturer, has pledged cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)