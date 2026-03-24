Left Menu

Tragedy in Colombia: Air Force Plane Crash Sparks Call for Military Reform

A Colombian Air Force plane crash killed at least 34 people in the Amazon region. The crash, involving a Hercules C-130, has led to calls for military modernization from President Gustavo Petro. Rescue efforts continue, with critics citing bureaucratic delays and the need for a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 07:27 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 07:27 IST
Tragedy in Colombia: Air Force Plane Crash Sparks Call for Military Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating plane crash in Colombia's southern Amazon region has left at least 34 dead and 70 injured, as a Colombian Air Force Hercules C-130 plunged shortly after takeoff. The plane was carrying 125 people, and 21 are still missing.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the plane clip a tree after an impact near the runway, leading to a destructive explosion. Local residents were first on the scene, rushing survivors to safety on motorcycles as the rescue operation battled difficult terrain.

President Gustavo Petro has condemned the bureaucratic delays hindering military modernization efforts, warning that young lives are at risk. Meanwhile, candidates in Colombia's upcoming presidential election have called for an investigation. Lockheed Martin, the plane's manufacturer, has pledged cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026