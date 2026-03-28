UN Renews Urgent Call for Release of Detained Staff in Yemen, Marks Five Years of Arbitrary Detentions

The United Nations has issued a renewed and urgent appeal for the immediate release of dozens of its staff members detained in Yemen, as concerns mount over prolonged arbitrary detention and worsening humanitarian implications.

Marking the International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members, a senior UN official condemned the continued detention of 73 UN personnel, including eight from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, calling the situation a grave injustice that has persisted for up to five years.

“Intolerable Suffering” After Years in Detention

The statement highlighted the prolonged nature of the detentions, with some staff members having been deprived of their liberty since 2021.

“My colleagues in Yemen remain arbitrarily detained – and some have been deprived of their liberty for five years now,” the official said. “Every day, the injustice of their detention is compounded.”

The impact extends beyond those detained, affecting families who have endured years of uncertainty, emotional distress, and lack of information about their loved ones’ conditions.

Clear Call for Immediate and Unconditional Release

The UN directed its appeal to the de facto authorities in Yemen, urging them to release all detained staff without delay or conditions.

“Under no circumstances can UN personnel be detained, much less charged with crimes, for undertaking their vital work on behalf of the Yemeni people,” the statement stressed.

The detention of humanitarian workers raises serious concerns under international law, particularly regarding the protection of personnel engaged in neutral and impartial humanitarian activities.

Threat to Humanitarian Operations

The continued detention of UN and humanitarian workers poses broader risks to humanitarian operations in Yemen, one of the world’s most severe and protracted crises.

Aid agencies rely on the ability of staff to operate safely and independently. Arbitrary detentions not only endanger individuals but also:

Undermine trust between humanitarian actors and local authorities

Disrupt delivery of critical assistance to vulnerable populations

Deter international staff from operating in high-risk environments

Weaken overall response capacity in conflict zones

Yemen continues to face widespread food insecurity, economic collapse, and limited access to healthcare, making uninterrupted humanitarian work essential.

Tribute to Detained Staff and Global Humanitarians

The UN also paid tribute to the detained personnel and their resilience, as well as to humanitarian workers worldwide operating in dangerous conditions.

“I pay tribute to these colleagues, the other humanitarian workers also detained in Yemen, and to the thousands of UN staff who work in the most difficult situations,” the statement said.

This recognition underscores the critical role of humanitarian workers in delivering aid amid conflict, often at significant personal risk.

International Pressure Expected to Intensify

The renewed appeal is likely to increase international scrutiny and diplomatic pressure on Yemen’s authorities, particularly as the duration of detentions extends and concerns over due process and human rights violations grow.

Human rights organisations have consistently called for:

Immediate release of detained humanitarian personnel

Independent monitoring of detention conditions

Accountability for violations of international humanitarian law

A Test for Humanitarian Norms

The situation represents a broader challenge to the principles that underpin global humanitarian action—neutrality, independence, and protection of aid workers.

As conflicts around the world become increasingly complex, ensuring the safety of humanitarian personnel remains a critical issue for the international community.

A Continuing Crisis

With no resolution yet in sight, the UN’s message remains clear: the detention of its staff is unacceptable and must end immediately.

The call for action on this International Day serves as both a reminder of ongoing injustices and a demand for urgent change—so that those working to support Yemen’s population can do so freely and safely.