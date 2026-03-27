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SpaceX: The Countdown to Wall Street's Potential 'Super Eight'

SpaceX's upcoming market debut is stirring excitement, with traders eagerly placing bets on its expected stock symbol and valuation. Buzz on social media and platforms like Polymarket highlights intense interest. The company's IPO may expand the 'Magnificent Seven' elite group, amid speculation over its Wall Street impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:02 IST
SpaceX: The Countdown to Wall Street's Potential 'Super Eight'
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From rocket launches capturing millions of views on YouTube to a social media frenzy over its potential listing, SpaceX's market debut is emerging as a landmark event for Wall Street. Traders are actively wagering substantial amounts on the company's ticker and entry into the elite club of top U.S. firms, bestowing the world's most valuable startup with a rare social media buzz, particularly as it has yet to submit IPO paperwork.

On Polymarket, users are engaging in bets on the company's targeted valuation, anticipated exchange listing, and prospective trading symbol. As of Friday, the trading volume for such predictions has surpassed $15.2 million. Odds on the prediction markets indicate just a 25% likelihood for SpaceX adopting 'X' as its ticker—a notable drop from 60% recorded a month earlier.

Following U.S. Steel's delisting from the New York Stock Exchange, the single-letter 'X' ticker has become available. Despite possibilities like 'SPCX' and 'SPAX', the market largely predicts SpaceX will opt for a different symbol. Concurrently, SpaceX is eyeing a $1.75 trillion valuation, potentially altering the 'Magnificent Seven' into the 'Super Eight', raising speculation over its influence on major U.S. companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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