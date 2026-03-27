Tragic Highway Collision Claims Lives of Devotees in Kaushambi

A devastating collision on a highway in Kaushambi district claimed the lives of eight people, including five women and three children, on Friday. The tragedy unfolded near the Doroma petrol pump under the Saini police station jurisdiction.

Eyewitnesses reported scenes of chaos, as many passengers were seen lying injured on the road. Quick response by local residents and authorities ensured that the injured, including those with serious injuries, were swiftly transported to nearby medical facilities.

The Uttar Pradesh government expressed grief over the incident and promised all necessary assistance to the affected families. A thorough investigation into the cause of the crash is underway, with officials emphasizing a speedy and comprehensive approach.