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Sephora and Benefit Cosmetics Under Investigation for Marketing to Minors

Italy's AGCM has launched investigations into LVMH-owned Sephora and Benefit Cosmetics over marketing practices targeting children. The regulator is concerned about the use of young influencers and the promotion of adult skincare products to minors, linking these to a rising trend of 'cosmeticorexia' among youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:02 IST
Sephora and Benefit Cosmetics Under Investigation for Marketing to Minors
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Italy's competition authority, AGCM, has initiated investigations into Sephora and Benefit Cosmetics, both owned by LVMH, regarding their promotion strategies aimed at children. These practices, AGCM claims, are encouraging an obsession with skincare among young people, including some under 10 years old.

As the first European regulator to tackle this issue, AGCM is examining the use of very young social media micro-influencers by these brands to endorse adult skincare products, fostering early usage and compulsive purchasing behaviors. This conduct has been linked to 'cosmeticorexia,' an unhealthy preoccupation with skincare.

Sephora, known for its vast social media influence, is central to this investigation. Kids as young as five have been featured purchasing and using cosmetics. AGCM expressed concerns about potentially misleading marketing lacking critical safety warnings for minors. Inspections took place at key locations of Sephora and LVMH divisions in Italy.

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