Video Controversy: Kerala's Election Platform Shakes After Interview Removal

The Kerala Election Commission has clarified that the full removal of Congress leader V D Satheesan's interview video from social media was an error. Police had requested the deletion of certain comments, not the video itself.

Amid the controversy, Satheesan accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of orchestrating the removal out of fear, a claim Vijayan refuted, citing detachment from police actions post-Model Code of Conduct initiation.

Efforts are underway to contact Meta, the platform's parent company, to expedite the video's restoration. Authorities emphasize the role of cyber patrols in monitoring content that may breach regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)