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Delhi Police Crackdown on Illegal LPG Racket

The Delhi Police dismantled an illegal LPG hoarding and refilling operation in outer Delhi, arresting two individuals and seizing 50 cylinders. The operation, uncovered in Sukhbir Nagar and Rama Vihar, involved unauthorized LPG storage and refilling, with gas resold at inflated prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:35 IST
Delhi Police Crackdown on Illegal LPG Racket
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, the Delhi Police have dismantled an illegal LPG hoarding operation in outer Delhi, apprehending two individuals and confiscating 50 LPG cylinders. The coordinated raids on Thursday targeted locations in Sukhbir Nagar and Rama Vihar, where unauthorized storage and refilling activities were discovered.

Kunwar Pal, 55, and his son, Pankaj Pal, 21, both residents of Sukhbir Nagar, have been taken into custody. Authorities recovered 29 filled and 21 empty Indane LPG cylinders, alongside equipment such as a weighing scale and a tempo used for transportation.

The police, acting under the Essential Commodities Act, revealed that Kunwar Pal, previously an authorized delivery worker, diverted cylinders for illegal refilling. The LPG was then sold in the open market at inflated prices, exploiting high demand, as admitted during interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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