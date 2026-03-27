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5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Sindh Province

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook Sindh province in Pakistan, causing panic but no major damage or casualties. The epicenter was west of Shahdakot, with tremors felt in Shahdakot and Karachi. Residents fled homes and shops in fear. Karachi experienced several minor quakes last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:23 IST
5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Sindh Province
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  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck several areas within Pakistan's Sindh province on Friday, inciting panic among residents. The meteorological office confirmed the epicenter as 74 km west of Shahdakot, mapped at a depth of 14 km.

Citizens in Shahdakot, situated approximately 470 km northeast of Karachi, reported feeling tremors at precisely 12.36 pm local time, as they were preparing for their Friday prayers. Authorities revealed that people were seen rushing out of their homes and businesses in distress following the tremors.

According to Station House Officer Karim Shah, the tremors were widely perceived as strong across the town, yet no casualties or major damages have been reported thus far. Notably, Karachi has encountered a series of minor earthquakes since the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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