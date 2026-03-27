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Elusive Red Army Faction Militant Faces Justice After Decades

German prosecutors have charged Daniela Klette, a member of the Red Army Faction, with attempted murder and violent attacks from over three decades ago. After years on the run, Klette was arrested in Berlin. The case highlights the violent history of the RAF, known for its anti-capitalist agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:23 IST
Elusive Red Army Faction Militant Faces Justice After Decades
  • Country:
  • Germany

German prosecutors have charged Daniela Klette, one of the last surviving militants of the Red Army Faction, with multiple violent crimes including attempted murder and bomb attacks. The charges were filed in Frankfurt, with accusations stemming from Klette's alleged involvement in acts committed over thirty years ago.

Klette, 66, was apprehended in Berlin after over three decades in hiding, identified through facial recognition technology utilized by a Canadian journalist. She was a member of the third generation of the RAF, engaging in activities meant to destabilize the perceived capitalist state.

The prosecution claims Klette participated in significant attacks, such as the bombing attempt at Deutsche Bank in 1990, an assault on the U.S. embassy in 1991, and a prison bombing in 1993. The Frankfurt court is evaluating if a full trial will proceed, while Klette already stands trial in Celle for a series of robberies post-RAF disbandment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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