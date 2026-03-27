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Austria's Bold Move: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 14

Austria plans to introduce a ban on social media for children under 14 to protect them from harmful algorithms and content. The ruling parties have agreed in principle, with legislation expected by June. However, details on implementation and specific platforms targeted remain undecided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:22 IST
Austria's Bold Move: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 14
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Austria is set to implement a groundbreaking measure by banning social media use for children under 14, the government announced on Friday.

This initiative aims to shield young users from addictive digital algorithms and distressing content such as sexual abuse narratives, cabinet members explained. Despite reaching an agreement on the necessity of such a ban, the officials have yet to outline when it will be enacted or how it will be administratively enforced.

Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler emphasized the urgency of acting against the negative effects of social media, stressing the need to protect the well-being of children and adolescents. As countries like Australia and France have already moved towards similar restrictions, Austria plans to finalize its legislation by June, focusing on platforms based on their addictive nature and harmful content offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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