Austria's Bold Move: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 14

Austria is set to implement a groundbreaking measure by banning social media use for children under 14, the government announced on Friday.

This initiative aims to shield young users from addictive digital algorithms and distressing content such as sexual abuse narratives, cabinet members explained. Despite reaching an agreement on the necessity of such a ban, the officials have yet to outline when it will be enacted or how it will be administratively enforced.

Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler emphasized the urgency of acting against the negative effects of social media, stressing the need to protect the well-being of children and adolescents. As countries like Australia and France have already moved towards similar restrictions, Austria plans to finalize its legislation by June, focusing on platforms based on their addictive nature and harmful content offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)