Poland and Estonia Unite to Boost Drone Defense Capabilities

Poland's state-owned defense firm, PGZ, is teaming up with Estonia's Frankenburg Technologies to produce ultra-short-range air defense systems on Polish soil. This initiative is a strategic move to enhance Europe's capacity to neutralize drone threats. The collaboration will result in a production facility capable of manufacturing up to 10,000 MARK I missiles annually.

Addressing the current geopolitical landscape, notably the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, PGZ board member Marcin Idzik emphasized that these developments empower Poland to produce low-cost missiles adept at intercepting slow-flying drones. The venture also outlines plans for a next-generation interceptor, MARK II, with an extended range of 5-8 kilometers.

Frankenburg's CEO, Kusti Salm, highlighted the necessity of industrial-scale operations within the defense sector to counter the persistent Russian threat in the region. While specific details regarding investment, plant location, and production start date remain undisclosed, the partnership marks a pivotal advancement in defense readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)