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Mapping for Change: Delhi's Plan to Protect Vulnerable Children

The Delhi government, alongside NGOs, is conducting a citywide mapping exercise to identify and protect vulnerable children. The campaign will integrate welfare schemes and bolster awareness of the child helpline. Challenges include missing children and gaps in documentation and reporting, prompting a multi-stakeholder consultation to enhance child protection services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:24 IST
Mapping for Change: Delhi's Plan to Protect Vulnerable Children
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The Delhi government is set to launch a citywide mapping exercise in April aimed at identifying vulnerable children and connecting them with welfare schemes. The initiative will also seek to enhance awareness of the child helpline number, 1098, according to the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD).

In collaboration with non-profit organizations, the WCD will conduct campaigns in slum areas, educating residents on available support systems. Following the 2023 merger of the child helpline with the emergency number 112, over 2,18,699 complaints have been filed, with 14,684 cases referred to District Child Protection Units.

Sanjay Gupta, director of Chetna NGO, noted that the shift to 112 has led to reporting gaps, prompting a multi-stakeholder consultation aimed at boosting coordination between government bodies and NGOs. The WCD, with Samagra Shiksha and other stakeholders, hopes to address documentation barriers and improve community awareness to make Delhi more child-friendly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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