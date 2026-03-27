Controversy Over 'Phansi-ghar': AAP Leaders Warned by Delhi Assembly

The Delhi Assembly sent a strong message to AAP leaders, including ex-chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, concerning the allegations surrounding the 'Phansi-ghar' issue.

Speaker Vijender Gupta criticized the creation of a 'manufactured narrative' linking the assembly's historical site to execution chambers, describing it as a disservice to its true history.

Ultimately, the House decided on a formal warning after considering the findings of the Privileges Committee, emphasizing legislative integrity over punitive measures while safeguarding the assembly's heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)