Controversy Over 'Phansi-ghar': AAP Leaders Warned by Delhi Assembly
The Delhi Assembly issued a warning to AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, over the 'Phansi-ghar' controversy. Speaker Vijender Gupta condemned the false narrative linking it to execution chambers and emphasized legislative dignity. The House, exercising restraint, opted for a formal warning rather than stringent punishment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:55 IST
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The Delhi Assembly sent a strong message to AAP leaders, including ex-chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, concerning the allegations surrounding the 'Phansi-ghar' issue.
Speaker Vijender Gupta criticized the creation of a 'manufactured narrative' linking the assembly's historical site to execution chambers, describing it as a disservice to its true history.
Ultimately, the House decided on a formal warning after considering the findings of the Privileges Committee, emphasizing legislative integrity over punitive measures while safeguarding the assembly's heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)