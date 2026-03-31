Left Menu

SBI Advocates Special FX Window to Stabilize Indian Rupee Amid Market Volatility

The State Bank of India report recommends creating a special foreign exchange window for oil marketing companies to mitigate market pressure and stabilize the Indian rupee. This measure aims to separate large dollar demands from regular market activities, enhance FX market transparency, and support economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:32 IST
SBI Advocates Special FX Window to Stabilize Indian Rupee Amid Market Volatility
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to sharp fluctuations in global currency markets and the consequent pressure on the Indian rupee, a report by the State Bank of India (SBI) has proposed the creation of a specialized foreign exchange window for oil marketing companies (OMCs). This move aims to isolate large and regular dollar demands from the broader market to achieve currency stabilization.

The report highlights the substantial dollar demand from OMCs, estimated at USD 250-300 million daily and USD 75-80 billion annually. It suggests that regulatory bodies establish a separate mechanism to channel this demand, reducing market noise and allowing a clearer assessment of real demand and supply dynamics.

Further, SBI recommends implementing refinance or swap mechanisms around this special window to alleviate immediate exchange rate pressures, thus providing short-term support for the rupee. While emphasizing India's strong external position with over 10 months of import cover in foreign reserves, the report acknowledges structural challenges like divergence between onshore and offshore markets, induced by new RBI measures. Suggestions also include initiatives like 'Operation Twist' to better align interest rates and stabilize the financial landscape.

TRENDING

1
Youth League Leader Criticizes Gender Bias in Political Candidacy

Youth League Leader Criticizes Gender Bias in Political Candidacy

 Global
2
China's Economic Tightrope: Balancing Inflation Amidst Global Turmoil

China's Economic Tightrope: Balancing Inflation Amidst Global Turmoil

 Global
3
Eight women killed in stampede at temple in Bihar's Nalanda district: Officials.

Eight women killed in stampede at temple in Bihar's Nalanda district: Offici...

 India
4
Air Activity Alert Above Estonia Sparks Concerns

Air Activity Alert Above Estonia Sparks Concerns

 Denmark

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026