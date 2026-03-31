SBI Advocates Special FX Window to Stabilize Indian Rupee Amid Market Volatility
The State Bank of India report recommends creating a special foreign exchange window for oil marketing companies to mitigate market pressure and stabilize the Indian rupee. This measure aims to separate large dollar demands from regular market activities, enhance FX market transparency, and support economic stability.
- Country:
- India
In response to sharp fluctuations in global currency markets and the consequent pressure on the Indian rupee, a report by the State Bank of India (SBI) has proposed the creation of a specialized foreign exchange window for oil marketing companies (OMCs). This move aims to isolate large and regular dollar demands from the broader market to achieve currency stabilization.
The report highlights the substantial dollar demand from OMCs, estimated at USD 250-300 million daily and USD 75-80 billion annually. It suggests that regulatory bodies establish a separate mechanism to channel this demand, reducing market noise and allowing a clearer assessment of real demand and supply dynamics.
Further, SBI recommends implementing refinance or swap mechanisms around this special window to alleviate immediate exchange rate pressures, thus providing short-term support for the rupee. While emphasizing India's strong external position with over 10 months of import cover in foreign reserves, the report acknowledges structural challenges like divergence between onshore and offshore markets, induced by new RBI measures. Suggestions also include initiatives like 'Operation Twist' to better align interest rates and stabilize the financial landscape.
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