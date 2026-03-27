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Fraud Allegations Land Former Amethi Chairperson in Judicial Custody

Chandrama Devi, former chairperson of Amethi Nagar Panchayat, has been placed in judicial custody over fraud charges. While her interim bail plea was denied, her regular bail hearing is set for March 30. Allegations involve fraudulent property transfers during her tenure; however, her defense claims political motives behind the charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:29 IST
Fraud Allegations Land Former Amethi Chairperson in Judicial Custody
  • Country:
  • India

Former Amethi Nagar Panchayat chairperson Chandrama Devi has been remanded to judicial custody amid allegations of fraud involving property transfer. The decision by the court follows the rejection of her interim bail plea, with a regular hearing slated for March 30.

Chandrama Devi is accused of fraudulently enabling the transfer of local leader Ghanshyam Soni's property. Complaints allege she facilitated a forged certificate to make the transfers possible. Legal representatives provided conflicting interpretations of her responsibility in the matter, citing political disputes as a potential motive.

Currently admitted to a district hospital citing health concerns, Chandrama Devi awaits further developments in this high-profile case, with a trial summoned for February 8, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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