Fraud Allegations Land Former Amethi Chairperson in Judicial Custody

Former Amethi Nagar Panchayat chairperson Chandrama Devi has been remanded to judicial custody amid allegations of fraud involving property transfer. The decision by the court follows the rejection of her interim bail plea, with a regular hearing slated for March 30.

Chandrama Devi is accused of fraudulently enabling the transfer of local leader Ghanshyam Soni's property. Complaints allege she facilitated a forged certificate to make the transfers possible. Legal representatives provided conflicting interpretations of her responsibility in the matter, citing political disputes as a potential motive.

Currently admitted to a district hospital citing health concerns, Chandrama Devi awaits further developments in this high-profile case, with a trial summoned for February 8, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)