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Leadership Change at NCBC: Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Takes Charge

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti has been appointed as the chairperson of the National Commission for Backward Classes, with Kiran Umesh Mahalle joining as a member. Both bring extensive experience in social justice and governance. Their roles are expected to enhance the commission's efforts for backward class development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:39 IST
Leadership Change at NCBC: Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Takes Charge
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
  • Country:
  • India

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti has taken the helm as the new chairperson of the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), with Kiran Umesh Mahalle stepping in as a member, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Friday.

Jyoti, who began her duties on March 18, has a background as a former Member of Parliament and previously served as Union Minister of State. Her work has largely been centered around initiatives to uplift the weaker and marginalized sectors of society.

Mahalle, who assumed membership on March 20, brings to the table his experience as a former mayor with a focus on women's empowerment and grassroots governance. The ministry anticipates that their diverse experiences will bolster the commission's mandate to promote the welfare and socio-economic progression of backward classes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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