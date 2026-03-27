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Tragedy Strikes: Tiger Caught in Illegal Snare Sparks Urgent Investigation

A three-year-old tiger's death in an illegal snare near Nagarahole National Park prompts Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre to launch an inquiry. The probe will examine patrolling lapses and enforce actions against culprits to prevent future incidents. Despite prior warnings, apparent negligence by officials remains a concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:38 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Tiger Caught in Illegal Snare Sparks Urgent Investigation
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A tragic incident unfolded in Nagarahole National Park, prompting Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre to order an inquiry into the death of a young tiger. The three-year-old animal was ensnared illegally on private land, just outside the forest boundary.

Minister Khandre expressed his sorrow over the incident, detailing in a statement from his office that a thorough investigation led by the Chief Conservator of Forests will be carried out. The inquiry will focus on potential lapses in forest patrols and seek to hold accountable those responsible for setting the deadly trap.

The minister has directed officials to initiate legal proceedings against offenders and to ensure that similar traps are dismantled in areas adjoining forest boundaries. Despite persistent government-mandated removal of snares, evidence suggests ongoing negligence among forest staff, some of whom may face repercussions as the investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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