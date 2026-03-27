Debate Intensifies Over Women's Reservation Bill

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has accused Opposition leaders of failing to engage seriously in discussions regarding the women's reservation bill. Rijiju urged them to move beyond merely writing letters and participate in meaningful dialogues about the proposed legislative changes.

An all-party meeting on the matter has been a point of contention. While Congress's Jairam Ramesh denied such a meeting took place, both Rijiju and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman confirmed discussions with political parties, including some Opposition representation. The government emphasizes that no decision on the bill will be made without broad consultation.

Sitharaman highlighted that the budget for gender-related initiatives has actually increased, countering claims of reduction by the Opposition. Additionally, she referenced issues concerning women's safety in Tamil Nadu to illustrate the state's governance challenges under the ruling DMK party.

(With inputs from agencies.)