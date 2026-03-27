Marco Rubio Asserts U.S. Success in Iran Operation Without Ground Troops

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Friday that the United States expects to achieve its military objectives in Iran without deploying ground troops, projecting the operation to be completed within weeks. This statement comes in the wake of additional troop deployments to the region.

Rubio discussed the situation after attending a G7 meeting with foreign ministers in France, where the focus was on Iran's missile and drone production facilities. The U.S. aims to dismantle these capabilities along with Iran's navy and air force without engaging ground troops, according to Rubio.

Furthermore, the recent increase in military presence is intended to equip President Trump with options to handle emerging contingencies in the conflict. Rubio underscored the importance of European and Asian countries participating in securing the Strait of Hormuz for free passage after the resolution of hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)