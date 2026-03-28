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US Denies Zelenskyy's Claims on Donbas, Security Guarantees Amid Tensions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio refuted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statements that the US requires Ukraine to cede Donbas to secure American guarantees. Rubio emphasized that the US communicates Russia's demands but doesn't impose them, insisting security guarantees follow conflict resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-03-2026 01:41 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 01:41 IST
US Denies Zelenskyy's Claims on Donbas, Security Guarantees Amid Tensions
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • France

In a recent development, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has openly denied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's claims that the Trump administration is pressuring Ukraine to relinquish the Donbas region in exchange for American security guarantees. Speaking to reporters in France following a Group of Seven meeting, Rubio termed Zelenskyy's remarks as untrue, emphasizing that it was not what the United States communicated to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy had told Reuters that the US offer of security assurances was conditional upon Ukraine's withdrawal from the contested Donbas region. He suggested that President Donald Trump was seeking to resolve the Ukraine conflict to focus on the war with Iran. However, Rubio countered, asserting that while the US conveyed Russia's demands to Ukraine, it did not advocate or insist on them. Instead, Rubio highlighted the US role in seeking a peace resolution based on understanding both parties' positions.

Concerns about military resources were also raised, with reports indicating a shift of American Patriot missiles to the Middle East, potentially affecting Ukraine's defense. However, Rubio clarified that at present, there have been no withdrawals of US weapons destined for Ukraine. The situation remains dynamic, as the US balances its military engagements between Ukraine and the Middle East.

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