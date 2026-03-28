Rentomojo’s IPO: A New Chapter in Furniture Rental

Rentomojo, an online furniture rental platform, has officially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in Mumbai. The draft prospectus, dated last Friday, reveals the company's strategy to generate up to 1.5 billion rupees ($15.85 million) through the sale of new shares.

Existing shareholders, including venture capital firm Accel, plan to sell up to 28.4 million shares, even as the Indian equities market faces a downturn amid the Middle East conflict. Notably, Temasek-backed Manipal Health also filed for a $1.2 billion IPO earlier this week, and Reliance Jio is poised to announce India's largest-ever IPO.

Rentomojo intends to use the proceeds from the IPO to repay its debt and cover rental and license fees for its warehouses and experience stores. The company reported a 92% increase in profit after tax, amounting to 431 million rupees, on a 38% revenue rise to 2.66 billion rupees for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.