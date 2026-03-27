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Delhi's Financial Battle: Loan Legacy and New Horizons

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlights the financial challenges inherited from the previous AAP government, including Rs 47,000 crore in loans. She criticizes AAP's handling of finances, detailing pending liabilities and commitments. Gupta emphasizes her administration's focus on development and accountability in public spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:28 IST
Delhi's Financial Battle: Loan Legacy and New Horizons
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has revealed that her administration inherited a massive financial burden of Rs 47,000 crore in loans from the previous AAP government. Addressing the Delhi Assembly, Gupta critiqued the AAP's past borrowing methods, arguing her government secured loans at more favorable rates.

The chief minister outlined numerous financial liabilities left by the prior administration, including unpaid contributions for major infrastructure projects such as expressways and the Metro rail. Gupta painted a picture of negligence, citing unpaid dues to contractors and missed support for social programs.

Reiterating her government's commitment to fiscal responsibility, Gupta assured the Assembly that each public rupee will be diligently accounted for and timely project completion ensured. She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for excise duty cuts while asserting Delhi's efforts toward infrastructural advancement, with education and health as top priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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