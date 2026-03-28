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Tiger Woods' Resilience Amid Challenges

Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI after a car crash, marking his third accident. The golfing legend's journey has been tumultuous since a severe 2021 crash. Despite hardships, Woods has remained active in golf, participating in tournaments and holding a leadership role in PGA Tour restructuring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Florida | Updated: 28-03-2026 02:51 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 02:51 IST
Tiger Woods' Resilience Amid Challenges
Tiger Woods
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Golf icon Tiger Woods was involved in a car crash on Friday, leading to his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI). The incident occurred when his Land Rover collided with another vehicle and overturned. But, authorities confirmed that Woods escaped injuries.

This marks at least the third car crash involving Woods, notably following a 2021 incident in Los Angeles where he sustained significant leg injuries. That crash threatened amputation and has since affected his performance, though the champion golfer managed to participate in 11 tournaments since.

Despite these setbacks, Woods' influence in the golfing world remains strong. He has engaged in the PGA Tour's Future Competition Committee, impacting its structural reforms. Meanwhile, Woods faces decisions about his potential captaincy in the upcoming US Ryder Cup.

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