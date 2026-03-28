Idaho's Controversial Bathroom Bill Sparks National Debate

Idaho's Republican-controlled legislature has approved a controversial bill restricting bathroom access based on birth-assigned gender, intensifying debates over transgender rights.

With the bill awaiting Governor Brad Little's expected signature, it would criminalize the use of facilities that do not align with biological sex as designated at birth. The new law, anticipated to take effect in July, imposes misdemeanor charges for first offenses, escalating to felony charges for repeat violations.

This legislative action aligns with a growing trend of restrictive measures targeting transgender individuals in the United States, particularly under President Trump's renewed administration, which has issued directives denying recognition of gender identities beyond male and female.

(With inputs from agencies.)