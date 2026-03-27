MoD Signs ₹858 Crore Deals to Boost Air Defence and Maritime Surveillance Capabilities

In a significant move to strengthen India’s defence preparedness across land and sea domains, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed contracts worth ₹858 crore for the procurement of advanced Tunguska Air Defence Missile Systems and the maintenance of P-8I maritime reconnaissance aircraft.

The agreements were formalised at Kartavya Bhawan-2, New Delhi, reinforcing India’s focus on modernisation, operational readiness, and self-reliance in defence.

Strengthening Air Defence: Tunguska Missile Systems

A contract worth ₹445 crore has been signed with JSC Rosoboronexport (Russia) for the procurement of Tunguska Air Defence Missile Systems for the Indian Army, in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The Tunguska system is a highly mobile, short-range air defence platform designed to counter:

Aircraft and helicopters

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/drones

Low-flying cruise missiles

Its induction will significantly enhance India’s multi-layered air defence architecture, particularly in countering evolving aerial threats in modern warfare.

The deal also underscores the continued strength of the Indo-Russian defence partnership, which remains a cornerstone of India’s defence procurement ecosystem.

Boost to Maritime Surveillance: P-8I Aircraft Maintenance

In a parallel development, the Ministry signed a ₹413 crore contract with Boeing India Defense Private Limited for the Depot Level Inspection (DLI) of the Indian Navy’s P-8I Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft.

Key highlights of the contract:

Executed under the “Buy Indian” category with 100% indigenous content

Maintenance to be carried out at an in-country MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) facility

Ensures operational availability and longevity of the Navy’s frontline surveillance fleet

The P-8I aircraft play a critical role in:

Maritime domain awareness

Anti-submarine warfare (ASW)

Monitoring strategic sea lanes and threats in the Indian Ocean Region

Push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Defence

The P-8I maintenance contract reflects India’s growing emphasis on:

Indigenisation of defence services and maintenance ecosystems

Development of domestic MRO capabilities

Reducing reliance on foreign support for critical defence assets

This aligns with the broader Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, aimed at building a self-reliant defence industrial base.

Strategic Significance

The dual contracts highlight India’s integrated approach to defence preparedness:

Land-based air defence systems to counter aerial threats

Naval surveillance capabilities to secure maritime interests

With increasing complexities in regional and global security environments, these investments will:

Enhance operational readiness of armed forces

Improve response capability against emerging threats

Strengthen India’s strategic deterrence posture

A Balanced Defence Modernisation Strategy

By combining strategic foreign partnerships (as seen in the Tunguska deal) with domestic capability building (as in the P-8I maintenance contract), India continues to pursue a balanced and pragmatic defence modernisation strategy.

These developments reaffirm the government’s commitment to equipping the armed forces with advanced technologies while fostering indigenous capabilities, ensuring long-term security and resilience.