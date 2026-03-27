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Crackdown on Synagogue Attack Plots in the Netherlands

Dutch prosecutors have detained three men suspected of involvement in antisemitic attacks on synagogues. Two men, aged 20 and 23, were linked to the Rotterdam synagogue attack on March 13. An 18-year-old was arrested in connection to a planned attack in Heemstede, where two minors had been previously apprehended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:43 IST
Crackdown on Synagogue Attack Plots in the Netherlands
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  • Netherlands

Dutch prosecutors have announced the arrest of three individuals connected to antisemitic attacks targeting synagogues. Among those detained are two Dutch nationals, aged 20 and 23, suspected of involvement in the March 13 attack on a synagogue in Rotterdam. This brings the total number of suspects in custody for the Rotterdam incident to seven.

In a related case, an 18-year-old man has been apprehended for allegedly preparing an attack on a synagogue in Heemstede. This follows the prior arrest of two minors who were reportedly planning to set off an explosion at a synagogue in the same town, located west of Amsterdam.

The arrests underscore the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to thwart antisemitic violence and ensure the safety of religious communities in the Netherlands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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