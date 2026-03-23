EIB Invests €90M in Rotterdam Shore Power Project to Cut Emissions and Boost Energy Transition
The initiative will equip eight kilometres of quay with shore power infrastructure, enabling 35 connection points for seagoing container vessels.
In a major step towards decarbonising Europe’s maritime sector, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved a €90 million loan to the Port of Rotterdam Authority for the installation of large-scale shore power facilities at key container terminals.
The project, to be implemented through Rotterdam Shore Power, a joint venture between the Port Authority and energy company Eneco, will significantly reduce emissions from docked vessels and support Europe’s transition to cleaner energy.
Transforming Europe’s Largest Port
The initiative will equip eight kilometres of quay with shore power infrastructure, enabling 35 connection points for seagoing container vessels.
Key components include:
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Onshore power supply installations
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Grid connections and high-capacity cabling
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Associated construction and excavation works
Once operational, ships will be able to plug into the local electricity grid while docked, eliminating the need to run onboard fossil fuel generators.
Additional €70 Million EU Grant Support
The project will also benefit from approximately €70 million in grant funding from the European Commission under the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Facility (AFIF), part of the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).
This combined financing underscores the EU’s strategic push to accelerate clean transport infrastructure across the continent.
Cutting Emissions and Improving Air Quality
Currently, large container ships rely on fossil fuel engines even when stationary, contributing to:
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CO₂ emissions
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Air pollution (particulates)
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Noise pollution in port areas
The introduction of shore power is expected to:
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Reduce greenhouse gas emissions
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Improve local air quality and public health
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Lower noise levels in surrounding communities
Strategic Push for Energy Independence
EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot highlighted the broader geopolitical and economic significance of the investment.
“Connecting large container ships to shore power is a major step towards reducing reliance on fossil fuels. It will help Europe become less dependent on external energy sources,” he said.
The project aligns with Europe’s growing emphasis on energy autonomy amid global uncertainties.
Supporting Climate-Neutral Port Operations by 2050
The Port of Rotterdam is targeting climate-neutral operations by 2050, and shore power is a key pillar of that strategy.
Chief Financial Officer Vivienne de Leeuw noted:“Investments like this are indispensable. They bring our climate goals within reach and reinforce Rotterdam’s position as a sustainable, future-proof container hub.”
Strengthening Europe’s Transport Network
European Commission representative Cecilia Thorfinn emphasised that the initiative is part of a broader effort to modernise Europe’s transport infrastructure.
“Through CEF funding, we are supporting the rollout of alternative fuel infrastructure essential for sustainable and competitive transport systems,” she said.
Phased Rollout from 2028
The shore power facilities are expected to be delivered in phases starting from the second half of 2028, marking a long-term investment in sustainable port operations.
A Model for Global Ports
As Europe’s busiest port, Rotterdam’s move is likely to set a benchmark for other major ports worldwide, demonstrating how infrastructure innovation can drive both environmental sustainability and economic competitiveness.