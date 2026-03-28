Idaho's Controversial Law: A New Chapter in the Transgender Rights Debate
Idaho's legislature passed a bill banning individuals from using bathrooms that don't match their birth gender. Expected to be signed by Governor Brad Little, the law imposes severe penalties for violators. The ACLU condemns it as discriminatory, while Idaho joins 20 other states with similar laws restricting transgender rights.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 03:16 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 03:16 IST
Idaho's Republican-led legislature approved a bill on Friday, proposing strict bathroom usage rules based on birth gender, a direct hit on transgender rights.
Governor Brad Little is expected to sign the bill soon, turning it into a law that penalizes violators with fines and imprisonment, stirring controversy.
The ACLU criticized this move, labeling it discriminatory as Idaho inches towards a larger group of states adopting such restrictive measures against transgender individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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