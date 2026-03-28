Idaho's Controversial Law: A New Chapter in the Transgender Rights Debate

Idaho's Republican-led legislature approved a bill on Friday, proposing strict bathroom usage rules based on birth gender, a direct hit on transgender rights.

Governor Brad Little is expected to sign the bill soon, turning it into a law that penalizes violators with fines and imprisonment, stirring controversy.

The ACLU criticized this move, labeling it discriminatory as Idaho inches towards a larger group of states adopting such restrictive measures against transgender individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)