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Cyber Fraud Crackdown: CBI Nabs Key Players Behind SIM Box Scheme

The CBI arrested two directors from Meerut for running a company primarily for SIM Box operations linked to cyber fraud. SIM cards used for scams impersonating authorities were seized. The investigation continues to uncover the network, with more associates and telecom employees under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 23:49 IST
Cyber Fraud Crackdown: CBI Nabs Key Players Behind SIM Box Scheme
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In a significant operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two directors of a Meerut-based company entangled in a cyber fraud scandal. The company allegedly procured bulk SIM cards to facilitate SIM Box operations, which were instrumental in various cyber fraud activities.

Authorities explained that the SIM Box technology was leveraged to route numerous calls and messages through hundreds of SIM cards, which were later reported for fraudulent use. The CBI's investigation exposed the company's misuse of 108 SIM cards reportedly obtained for employee purposes but implicated in sophisticated scam operations.

Victims of these cyber frauds complained about calls impersonating law enforcement, leading to monetary losses. The CBI's extensive technical investigation and field operations have unearthed substantial evidence, with various electronic devices and documents seized during searches.

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