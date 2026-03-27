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Tragedy in Chembur: Fatal Truck Accident Claims Young Life

A young girl tragically lost her life after being hit by a dumper truck in Mumbai's Chembur area on Friday evening. The driver has been taken into custody, and the legal proceedings are in progress. Authorities are conducting necessary medical evaluations as part of the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 23:40 IST
Tragedy in Chembur: Fatal Truck Accident Claims Young Life
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A devastating accident occurred late Friday evening in Mumbai's Chembur area, resulting in the death of a minor girl, confirmed a police official.

The incident unfolded within the jurisdiction of the RCF police station. The driver involved in the mishap has been detained for further interrogation.

Authorities are in the process of formally registering the case, with required medical assessments for the driver currently underway, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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