Ernakulam Tragedy: Factory Fire Sparks Protests and Demands for Justice

On Friday, Ernakulam District Collector G Priyanka announced financial and other assistance for the family of Shathrukan Mukhiya, a Bihar native who tragically died in a factory fire at Cee Jee Lubricants in the Edayar industrial area.

The Collector ordered a Rs 5 lakh compensation, educational support for Mukhiya's children, and a potential job for his widow. In addition, she instructed a probe into possible safety lapses by the company and announced impending inspections of similar industrial units.

Protests erupted at Edayar Junction with Mukhiya's family and local social groups demanding Rs 25 lakh compensation. They alleged negligence by the factory, emphasizing Mukhiya's 25 years of service and his family's dire plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)