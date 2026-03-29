Left Menu

Controversy Ignites over LPG Allocation for Religious Temples in Maharashtra

Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha requested LPG cylinders for Jain temples, sparking criticism amid alleged gas shortages. The request, meant for religious observance, faced opposition from organizations and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Lodha defended his actions, attributing backlash to politically motivated rumors and reaffirming his commitment to constituents’ religious needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:34 IST
Controversy Ignites over LPG Allocation for Religious Temples in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

A request by Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has stirred debate over the allocation of LPG cylinders to Jain temples for religious observance "Oli Ayambil." Lodha sought cylinders for 16 temples, citing religious necessity within his Malabar Hill constituency.

The request faced backlash as critics questioned the timing amid claimed gas shortages linked to the West Asia conflict. Local organizations and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena expressed concerns over prioritizing a specific community during a broader supply strain.

In response, Lodha dismissed the criticisms as politically driven misinformation, reaffirming his commitment to fulfilling his constituents' religious requirements and facilitating gas access. The move highlighted ongoing tensions surrounding resource allocation in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Barriers: New District Court in Kargil Enhances Justice Delivery

Breaking Barriers: New District Court in Kargil Enhances Justice Delivery

 India
2
Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Bhilwara

Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Bhilwara

 India
3
Escalating Conflict: An Overview of the Middle East Turmoil

Escalating Conflict: An Overview of the Middle East Turmoil

 United Arab Emirates
4
Affordable Travel Refreshment: Udaan Yatri Cafe Opens at Jaipur Airport

Affordable Travel Refreshment: Udaan Yatri Cafe Opens at Jaipur Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026