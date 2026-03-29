Controversy Ignites over LPG Allocation for Religious Temples in Maharashtra

A request by Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has stirred debate over the allocation of LPG cylinders to Jain temples for religious observance "Oli Ayambil." Lodha sought cylinders for 16 temples, citing religious necessity within his Malabar Hill constituency.

The request faced backlash as critics questioned the timing amid claimed gas shortages linked to the West Asia conflict. Local organizations and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena expressed concerns over prioritizing a specific community during a broader supply strain.

In response, Lodha dismissed the criticisms as politically driven misinformation, reaffirming his commitment to fulfilling his constituents' religious requirements and facilitating gas access. The move highlighted ongoing tensions surrounding resource allocation in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)