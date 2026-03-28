UN Experts Welcome Colombia’s Anti-Mercenary Law, Warn of Surge in Overseas Recruitment of Colombians for Armed Conflicts

United Nations experts have welcomed Colombia’s landmark decision to ratify the 1989 International Convention against the Recruitment, Use, Financing and Training of Mercenaries, calling it a critical step toward strengthening human rights protections. However, they simultaneously raised alarm over a sharp rise in Colombians being recruited into armed conflicts and private security roles abroad, warning of growing global risks.

The statement came from the UN Working Group on the use of mercenaries at the conclusion of an official visit to Colombia, where they assessed evolving security dynamics in the post-conflict era.

A Landmark Legal Step with Global Implications

The newly signed law by President Gustavo Petro formally aligns Colombia with international legal frameworks prohibiting mercenary activity—an area of increasing concern amid global conflicts.

“The expedited review and full implementation of the new law is essential to prevent illegal mercenary activities, protect human rights, and uphold international obligations,” the experts stated.

The ratification places Colombia among a limited group of countries that have formally committed to enforcing the convention, which:

Criminalizes mercenary recruitment and deployment

Strengthens accountability mechanisms

Enhances international cooperation on transnational security threats

Rising Global Demand for Colombian Fighters

Despite legal progress, the Working Group highlighted a troubling trend:👉 More than 10,000 Colombians are currently involved in armed conflicts worldwide, through both legal and irregular channels.

Colombian nationals—particularly former military personnel—are increasingly sought after due to:

Extensive combat experience from decades of internal conflict

Training in counterinsurgency and security operations

Reputation for adaptability in high-risk environments

This demand has turned Colombia into one of the largest sources of private security personnel globally, with recruitment extending to conflict zones across multiple continents.

Drivers of Recruitment: Economic Pressures and Digital Networks

The experts identified several key factors fueling the surge:

Limited domestic employment opportunities , especially for ex-combatants

High financial incentives offered by private contractors and foreign entities

Expansion of online recruitment platforms , making it easier to target candidates

Weak regulatory oversight of recruitment channels

“These trends are likely to grow unless root causes are addressed,” the Working Group warned, stressing the need for better data collection and monitoring systems.

Human Cost: Families Left Without Answers

A particularly alarming aspect is the lack of transparency surrounding the fate of recruited individuals.

Families of Colombians who have:

Died or gone missing in foreign conflicts often face significant challenges in obtaining:

Reliable information

Legal support

Accountability from recruiters

In many cases, recruitment has reportedly involved deception or predatory practices, further complicating efforts to trace responsibility.

Security Risks from Unregulated Private Military Activity

The experts also flagged systemic risks within Colombia’s security ecosystem, including:

A high number of unregulated private security companies (PSCs)

Circulation of unlicensed weapons

Growing use of advanced technologies, such as drones and surveillance systems

These factors, they warned, create a volatile mix that could:

Facilitate illegal mercenary operations

Undermine state control over the use of force

Increase risks of human rights violations domestically and internationally

Legal vs Illegal: A Complex Employment Landscape

While acknowledging that legitimate overseas security employment provides an important source of income for many Colombians, the Working Group stressed a crucial distinction:

Legal employment in regulated security roles → Permissible

Participation as mercenaries in armed conflicts → Prohibited under international law

This grey area, experts noted, requires clearer regulatory frameworks and enforcement mechanisms.

Call for Coordinated National and Global Action

To address the growing challenge, the UN experts recommended a multi-layered strategy, including:

Inter-agency coordination within Colombia to monitor recruitment flows

Stronger international cooperation , given the cross-border nature of mercenary networks

Public awareness campaigns to educate potential recruits about risks

Expanded economic reintegration programmes to provide viable alternatives

“Mercenary recruitment is not just a national issue—it is inherently transnational and requires robust global cooperation,” the experts emphasized.

Next Steps: UN Report in 2026

The Working Group will present a comprehensive report with detailed recommendations to the UN Human Rights Council in September 2026, which is expected to:

Assess Colombia’s implementation of the new law

Examine global recruitment networks

Propose policy frameworks for international regulation

A Critical Juncture for Colombia

Colombia stands at a pivotal moment—balancing progress in post-conflict recovery with emerging global security challenges.

While the new law marks a significant step forward, its effectiveness will depend on:

Enforcement capacity

International collaboration

Addressing underlying socio-economic drivers

As global conflicts continue to create demand for experienced fighters, Colombia’s response could become a model—or a warning—for other nations navigating similar challenges.