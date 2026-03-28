UN Experts Concerned Over Alleged Violations Against Indigenous Communities in Ecuador

United Nations human rights experts have issued a strong warning over what they describe as a rapid deterioration of civic space in Ecuador, citing credible reports of escalating restrictions, repression, and alleged violations targeting Indigenous Peoples and human rights defenders.

The experts called on Ecuadorian authorities to take urgent corrective action, emphasizing that Indigenous communities play a critical role in the country’s social stability, environmental stewardship, and economic future.

Allegations of Excessive Force and Criminalisation

According to the UN experts, recent protests have been met with disproportionate and, in some cases, lethal use of force by security forces. Reports indicate that:

Protesters and Indigenous leaders have been arbitrarily detained

Individuals have been charged with terrorism-related offences, raising concerns over misuse of criminal law

Communities have experienced increased militarisation, particularly in areas of social unrest

“These developments point to a troubling pattern of criminalisation and repression,” the experts noted, warning that such actions risk deepening social tensions.

Financial Restrictions and Legal Safeguard Concerns

The situation is further compounded by reported measures targeting civil society infrastructure, including:

Freezing of bank accounts belonging to Indigenous and civil society organisations

Barriers to legal defence, with detainees reportedly lacking adequate representation

Absence of interpretation services for Indigenous individuals in judicial proceedings

These issues raise serious concerns about due process violations and equal access to justice, particularly for marginalized communities.

Threats to Civil Society and Women Leaders

The experts underscored that human rights defenders, civil society actors, and Indigenous leadership—including women leaders—must be able to operate without fear of reprisals.

“Civic space is essential for democratic governance,” they stated, stressing that freedom from persecution, intimidation, and criminalisation is a cornerstone of international human rights law.

Concerns Over Extractive Projects Without Consent

Adding to the alarm, the experts highlighted reports that extractive industries are advancing projects in Indigenous territories without obtaining free, prior, and informed consent (FPIC)—a key requirement under international law.

Such actions, they warned, risk:

Undermining Indigenous land rights

Triggering environmental and social conflicts

Violating commitments under the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP)

“Any development initiative must fully comply with international standards,” the experts emphasized.

Call for Investigations and Dialogue

The UN experts have urged Ecuador to:

Launch prompt, impartial, and independent investigations into alleged abuses

Ensure accountability for excessive use of force and unlawful detentions

Safeguard fundamental freedoms, including: Freedom of peaceful assembly Freedom of association Freedom of expression Right to liberty and personal security



They also called for the creation of inclusive dialogue mechanisms to address grievances and rebuild trust between the government and Indigenous communities.

A Regional Benchmark at Risk

Ecuador has historically been regarded as a regional leader in Indigenous rights, with constitutional recognition of Indigenous communities and progressive legal frameworks.

However, the current developments risk eroding that reputation, the experts warned.

“We look forward to engaging constructively with the Government of Ecuador,” they said, signaling ongoing dialogue while stressing the urgency of the situation.

Broader Implications

The concerns come at a time when many Latin American countries are facing heightened social tensions linked to resource extraction, inequality, and governance challenges.

Observers note that Ecuador’s response could have wider implications for:

Regional human rights standards

Investor confidence in extractive industries

Social stability in resource-rich areas

As scrutiny intensifies, the UN’s intervention places Ecuador under growing international pressure to restore civic space, uphold Indigenous rights, and reinforce democratic safeguards.