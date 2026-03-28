India Considers Easing Stance on E-Commerce Tariff Moratorium

India is showing signs of potentially softening its opposition to extending a worldwide moratorium on e-commerce tariffs. This shift comes as global trade discussions intensify, and the United States continues to advocate for a permanent extension to ensure digital trade's stability.

India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had previously challenged the U.S. proposal at a World Trade Organization (WTO) gathering in Cameroon, highlighting the need for cautious deliberation. Yet, by Friday night, India indicated its willingness to agree to a temporary two-year extension ahead of the WTO meeting on Saturday, according to diplomatic sources.

The global community awaits the outcome of these negotiations, as any decision will influence major tech firms like Amazon and Microsoft. These companies emphasize the need for a predictable regulatory climate, fearing potential duties if the moratorium expires. Opponents argue that extending the moratorium restricts developing nations from generating necessary tax revenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)