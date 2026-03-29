Train Derailment Averted: Safety Precautions Prevail Near Nagpur
A train traveling from Balaghat to Itwari derailed near Nagpur. The incident occurred at 9.45 pm between Kalamna and Kamptee, with no injuries reported. Officials suggest an obstruction may have caused the derailment. Despite damages, repairs have commenced, and train services remain largely unaffected.
- Country:
- India
A train from Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh to Itwari in Maharashtra derailed near Nagpur on Sunday night, officials confirmed. The incident occurred around 9.45 pm between Kalamna and Kamptee under the Nagpur Division of South East Central Railway, with no injuries reported.
Railway officials revealed that the front two wheels of the first coach of the Balaghat-Itwari MEMU slipped off the track. Thanks to the train's controlled speed, any serious damage or loss of life was avoided. Passengers remained unharmed, and railway services continued with minimal disruption.
A preliminary inquiry suggests an obstruction, possibly sleepers placed too close to the tracks, may have led to the derailment. Witnesses heard a loud crash prior to the incident, and one of the coach's wheels sustained damage. Repair efforts are underway to restore full services.
ALSO READ
Digital Era Crime Fighters: Maharashtra's New Policing Frontier
Tragedy Strikes: Air Conditioning Unit Explosion Claims Three Lives in Maharashtra
Fatal Dispute Over Rs 100 Leads to Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh
Controversy Ignites over LPG Allocation for Religious Temples in Maharashtra
Latur District Achieves E-Governance Success in Maharashtra