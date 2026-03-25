World War II Bombshell: Indian Army Safely Detonates Explosives in Jharkhand

The Indian Army, collaborating with Jharkhand Police, has successfully defused two bombs believed to be from the World War II era in the East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi confirmed that the explosives were discovered last week in Baharagora during sand excavation, with a second bomb found in a residential area.

Security was heavily enforced as bomb defusal experts used a trench to safely detonate the hardware, ensuring no injury or damage occurred. Investigations continue to search for further threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)