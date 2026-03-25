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World War II Bombshell: Indian Army Safely Detonates Explosives in Jharkhand

Two suspected World War II-era bombs were safely defused by the Indian Army in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district. Found during sand excavation, the explosives did not cause any harm. Authorities have sealed the area for investigation, ensuring public safety while searching for more potential threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:09 IST
World War II Bombshell: Indian Army Safely Detonates Explosives in Jharkhand
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  • India

The Indian Army, collaborating with Jharkhand Police, has successfully defused two bombs believed to be from the World War II era in the East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi confirmed that the explosives were discovered last week in Baharagora during sand excavation, with a second bomb found in a residential area.

Security was heavily enforced as bomb defusal experts used a trench to safely detonate the hardware, ensuring no injury or damage occurred. Investigations continue to search for further threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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