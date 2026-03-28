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High Court Shields Gautam Gambhir's Image Against AI Exploitation

The Delhi High Court has granted Gautam Gambhir interim protection of his personality rights, prohibiting unauthorized use of his persona via AI and deepfake technology on social media. The court also ordered e-commerce and social media platforms to remove offending content. A court hearing is set for May 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:30 IST
High Court Shields Gautam Gambhir's Image Against AI Exploitation
Gautam Gambhir
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued a protective order for Gautam Gambhir, head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, safeguarding his personality rights against unauthorized use of artificial intelligence and deepfake technology.

This interim ruling, delivered by Justice Jyoti Singh, bars several social media users and entities from exploiting Gambhir's likeness, voice, and other personal attributes without consent. The action is a response to Gambhir's lawsuit seeking to protect his image and rights from digital impersonations and commercial exploitations.

The court also instructed platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, as well as Google and Meta, to remove objectionable content within 36 hours. The matter is scheduled for a subsequent hearing on May 19.

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