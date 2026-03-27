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Austria's Youth Social Media Ban: Groundbreaking Move in Digital Spaces

Austria's conservative-led government is planning a groundbreaking move to ban social media use for children under 14. Conservative Junior Minister for Digitization, Alexander Proell, announced the initiative at a press conference, which aims to introduce compulsory minimum age requirements for platform usage by June through draft legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:24 IST
Austria's Youth Social Media Ban: Groundbreaking Move in Digital Spaces
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  • Austria

In a significant step towards regulating digital spaces, Austria's conservative-led administration is set to implement a ban on social media for children under the age of 14.

Announcing the policy, Alexander Proell, the Conservative Junior Minister for Digitization, stressed its importance during a press briefing on Friday.

The proposed legislation, to be drafted by June, seeks to establish a compulsory minimum age, reflecting the government's commitment to safeguarding youth in the digital world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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