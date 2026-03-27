Left Menu

Call for Regulation: Safeguarding Youth from Social Media Harm

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda has called for legislation to regulate social media exposure among children in India, citing negative health impacts. During a session in the Lok Sabha, he stressed the urgent need for action, referencing strict regulations in countries like Australia and France as possible models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:56 IST
Call for Regulation: Safeguarding Youth from Social Media Harm
Deepender Singh Hooda
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda urged the government to implement legislation regulating social media exposure among children and teenagers. Addressing the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, Hooda highlighted the negative impacts of social media on youth, including sleep deficit, depression, and reduced attention span.

Hooda argued that the trend of online gaming and betting apps is exacerbating the problem, luring young users and increasing cyber bullying incidents. He emphasized that many countries have already enacted strict laws to manage social media usage among children and teens.

He cited examples such as Australia, which bans social media for those under 16, and France, where similar restrictions apply to those under 15. Hooda suggested that India consider these models while developing policies tailored to its unique challenges and cultural context.

TRENDING

1
Paving the Path to Safe Roads: Haryana's Vision for Road Safety

Paving the Path to Safe Roads: Haryana's Vision for Road Safety

 India
2
Germany's Coalition Proposes Measures to Ease Energy Price Impact

Germany's Coalition Proposes Measures to Ease Energy Price Impact

 Global
3
Crude Oil Prices Soar Amid Geopolitical Tensions in West Asia

Crude Oil Prices Soar Amid Geopolitical Tensions in West Asia

 India
4
Market Mayhem: Sensex Plummets Amid West Asia Conflict

Market Mayhem: Sensex Plummets Amid West Asia Conflict

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026