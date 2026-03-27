Call for Regulation: Safeguarding Youth from Social Media Harm
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda has called for legislation to regulate social media exposure among children in India, citing negative health impacts. During a session in the Lok Sabha, he stressed the urgent need for action, referencing strict regulations in countries like Australia and France as possible models.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda urged the government to implement legislation regulating social media exposure among children and teenagers. Addressing the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, Hooda highlighted the negative impacts of social media on youth, including sleep deficit, depression, and reduced attention span.
Hooda argued that the trend of online gaming and betting apps is exacerbating the problem, luring young users and increasing cyber bullying incidents. He emphasized that many countries have already enacted strict laws to manage social media usage among children and teens.
He cited examples such as Australia, which bans social media for those under 16, and France, where similar restrictions apply to those under 15. Hooda suggested that India consider these models while developing policies tailored to its unique challenges and cultural context.
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