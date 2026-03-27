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A Global Stand: Shielding Young Minds from Social Media Harms

Recent jury verdicts have heightened awareness of the dangers social media poses to children, spotlighting the need for federal regulation. Countries like Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, and several in Europe are implementing measures to restrict minors' access, emphasizing the global effort to protect young users online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:19 IST
A Global Stand: Shielding Young Minds from Social Media Harms
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In a significant development this week, dual jury verdicts have underscored concerns regarding the perils social media poses to young users in the United States. However, the nation remains without substantial federal regulation addressing these issues.

In Los Angeles, a jury found social media giants Meta and YouTube liable for causing harm to children, while a day earlier, a New Mexico jury claimed Meta knowingly impacted young users' mental health negatively and concealed knowledge of child exploitation on its platforms. These decisions have invigorated calls from parents and child advocates for robust federal regulations.

While the United States grapples with regulatory frameworks, countries like Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, and several European nations are enforcing stringent restrictions to curb minors' exposure to digital harms, setting a precedent in safeguarding adolescents from online dangers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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