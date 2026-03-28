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Tragic Turn of Events: Young Woman's Desperate Act Post-Rape Complaint

A 20-year-old woman from Odisha's Ganjam district attempted self-immolation after filing a rape complaint against a man. The incident occurred when she was alone at home and resulted in severe burn injuries. Authorities are investigating the motive behind her drastic action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:17 IST
Tragic Turn of Events: Young Woman's Desperate Act Post-Rape Complaint
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A 20-year-old woman in Odisha's Ganjam district made a desperate attempt at self-immolation, after lodging a rape complaint, according to police reports. The tragic incident unfolded when she was reportedly alone at her residence and set herself on fire using kerosene.

The woman, who had dropped out of college, sustained critical burn injuries covering approximately half of her body. Her parents rushed her to the nearest hospital, and she was subsequently transferred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for advanced medical care, where her condition remains critical.

Kotinada police station inspector-in-charge, Damodar Bihari, stated that the police are exploring multiple angles to understand the motivations behind her act. It was revealed that she had filed a complaint against a man she had been in a relationship with since 2022, when she was still a minor. Investigation into the case continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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