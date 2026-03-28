Political Standoff: TVK's Campaign Roadblock Sparks Controversy

TVK chief Vijay is set to launch his party's election campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls from Perambur on March 30, according to electoral commission sources. Following a meeting with Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, Vijay submitted a request for the transfer of officials claiming they obstruct TVK's campaign efforts.

Official sources indicated that the CEO instructed relevant authorities to facilitate campaigning in compliance with norms. Despite receiving permission for a reduced gathering in Perambur, TVK initially sought a much larger event. The party has escalated the matter to the Election Commission of India citing unfair denial.

The situation escalates as the denial of permission for the large rally sparks accusations of anti-democratic conduct. TVK alleges that the city's authorities initiated unwarranted civic work to hinder their plans, claims dismissed by the GCC Commissioner as procedures being followed. Meanwhile, Vijay will present party candidates for the assembly seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in an upcoming meet.

(With inputs from agencies.)