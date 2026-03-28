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Tragic Motorcycle Collision Claims Two Lives in Jharkhand

Two people died and two others were injured in a motorcycle collision in Jharkhand's Palamu district. The accident involved two speeding bikes in Karihar village. The deceased, Omprakash Ram and Ramsaran Das, were pronounced dead at Sadar Hospital, while the other two victims receive treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 28-03-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 22:06 IST
Tragic Motorcycle Collision Claims Two Lives in Jharkhand
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A tragic head-on collision between two motorcycles in Jharkhand's Palamu district resulted in the death of two individuals and left two others injured. The accident occurred in Karihar village under the Patan police station's jurisdiction at approximately 3 PM on Saturday, according to police reports.

The victims, identified as Omprakash Ram, 45, of Padwa, and Ramsaran Das, 55, of Chak, were rushed to Sadar Hospital where they were declared dead upon arrival, authorities confirmed. Two other individuals involved in the collision are currently undergoing medical treatment.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the deceased were on a motorcycle with a minor girl when they collided with another bike coming from the opposite direction. Both motorcycles were reportedly speeding, causing the riders to lose control, said Shashi Shekhar Pandey, officer-in-charge of Patan police station. The motorcycles have been seized as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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