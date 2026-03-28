Tragic Road Incident: Women Killed, Child Injured in Motorcycle-Truck Collision

A tragic accident claimed the lives of two women and critically injured a three-year-old girl when a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle on Saturday in Sitapur district. The victims, Khushi Verma and Pinky Devi, were heading to visit a relative in Barabanki district when the unfortunate event occurred.

The group, which also included Indrajit Verma and his niece Bittu, halted at the Iseyapur railway crossing. As soon as the crossing opened, the motorcycle moved forward, only to be struck from behind by a fast-approaching truck. The collision threw the riders off their motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of the two women as the truck ran over them.

Bystanders attempted in vain to stop the truck as it fled the scene. Police have impounded the truck and launched a search for the absconding driver. Meanwhile, the injured girl was rushed to a local health center for immediate care, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)